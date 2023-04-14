“Getting better every day” – Rishabh Pant meets Delhi Capitals teammates ahead of RCB vs DC after joining NCA

Rishabh Pant met his Delhi Capitals (DC) teammates in Bengaluru on Friday, April 14, days after joining the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his rehabilitation. The 25-year-old expressed his love for the franchise and provided an update on his recovery.

The Delhi Capitals are in Bengaluru for their clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, April 15 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Speaking to DC during the interaction, Rishabh Pant said:

“I am good, recovering really well. Better than what I have thought, getting better every day. I just came for the NCA, you guys (Delhi Capitals) happen to be here, so I thought, I’ll meet my friends and all in the team.”

Pant continued:

“Just came to see the practice, how it’s going on. Really love to be around the boys [teammates], so I miss that thing, especially, but this is something I can’t control, but my heart and soul are always with Delhi, so all the best for their next match.”

The wicketkeeper-batter also pulled DC all-rounder Axar Patel’s leg during the visit. It’s worth mentioning that Patel has so far scored 108 runs in the first four games, including a half-century against MI.

“I told him [Bapu] to bat less, don’t bat too much in the nets.”

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



is our reason to smile this Friday evening 🤗



#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 @RishabhPant17 𝙈𝙮 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙡 𝙞𝙨 𝙖𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙝𝙞 #RP17 is our reason to smile this Friday evening 🤗 𝙈𝙮 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙡 𝙞𝙨 𝙖𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙝𝙞 ❤#RP17 is our reason to smile this Friday evening 🤗#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 @RishabhPant17 https://t.co/0RflJVgqFv

Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of IPL 2023, recently attended DC’s first home game of the season as well. The franchise, though, lost the game to defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore

David Warner-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 15.

DC are chasing their first win of the season, having lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first four games of IPL 2023. Interestingly, DC lost all three of their games against RCB in 2021 and 2022 under Pant’s captaincy.

RCB, on the other hand, have lost their last two games consecutively against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and LSG after winning their opening game against MI.

Poll : 0 votes