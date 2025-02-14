GG captain Ash Gardner stuns RCB by dismissing Smriti Mandhana and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge in a single over during WPL 2025 clash [Watch] 

Gujarat Giants captain Ash Gardner stunned Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by dismissing both their openers in a single over. It happened during the opening clash of the Women's Premiere League (WPL) 2025 match on Friday, February 14 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

RCB started well in the chase of 202 by scoring 13 runs in the first over bowled by GG pacer Kashvee Gautam. However, things went downhill in the following over as Ash Gardner brought herself into the attack and dismissed opposition captain Smriti Mandhana on the second ball.

Mandhana's struggles against Gardner piled on as it was the ninth time she got out against the Australia off-spinner in T20 cricket. The Giants captain did not relent after one strike as she cleaned up Danielle Wyatt-Hodge on the last ball of the second over to reduce RCB to 14/2.

You can watch the dismissals in the following video:

Ash Gardner's blazing 79 powered Gujarat Giants to 201/5 in the WPL 2025 clash vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl first in the season opener. Swing bowler Renuka Singh provided an early breakthrough for them by dismissing GG opener Laura Wolvaardt (6) cheaply.

Dayalan Hemalatha (4) also followed Wolvaardt to the pavilion soon, leaving her side in a spot of bother. Australian players Beth Mooney (56) and Ash Gardner stabilized the innings after that with a steady partnership of 44 runs.

Mooney perished after scoring a half-century, which brought big-hitting Deandra Dottin to the crease. Dottin and Gardner upped the ante in the second half of the innings by launching an assault, putting together 67 runs in just 31 balls to inject momentum.

Renuka Singh brought RCB back into the contest by dismissing Dottin and breaking the threatening stand. However, Ash Gardner stayed at the crease till the last ball to help her side cross the 200-run mark. En route to 79* (37), she smashed eight sixes and three fours.

