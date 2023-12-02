“Give the ppl what they want” – Chris Gayle reacts to his random RCB poster with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Indian Premier League (IPL) legend Chris Gayle recently reacted to his random Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) poster with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

On Saturday, December 2, Gayle shared the poster as an Instagram story with the caption:

“Give the ppl what they want.. RCB”

Chris Gayle's latest Instagram post.

Gayle and de Villiers have retired from IPL and were inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame during IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Kohli continues to represent Bangalore after relinquishing leadership duties.

Gayle played 84 matches for RCB, amassing 3163 runs at an average of 43.33, including five centuries and 19 fifties. Meanwhile, de Villiers scored 4491 runs in 144 innings for Bangalore at an average of 41.20, comprising two tons and 37 half-centuries.

The duo, however, failed to win a single IPL trophy during their stint at the franchise.

RCB set to enter IPL 2024 auction with ₹23.25 crore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will enter the IPL 2024 auction with a purse of ₹23.25 to boost their squad for the next season.

They have retained 17 players and traded Australian all-rounder Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 17.5 crore.

The franchise also released big names, including Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

The Bangalore-based finished sixth in the IPL 2023 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. They will look to strengthen their middle order and bowling unit in the upcoming auction, scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19.

Retained Players list: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (T), Cameron Green (T), Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, and Will Jacks.

Released Players list: Avinash Singh, David Willey, Finn Allen, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Siddharth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Wayne Parnell.