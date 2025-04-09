Glenn Maxwell fined 25 per cent of match fee for breaching code of conduct in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees, and handed a demerit point, for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the 18-run win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8. He becomes the third player to be reprimanded for disciplinary reasons after Digvesh Rathi and Ishant Sharma.

Maxwell did not have an eventful outing with the bat against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side in PBKS' home game. The Australian all-rounder was dismissed for just one run following a sharp return catch by R Ashwin in the middle overs. However, the veteran dismissed Rachin Ravindra to provide the first breakthrough for his side in the second innings.

Since Maxwell was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct, it is likely he was responsible for the damage of an artifact in the venue. It is to be noted that Ishant Sharma also copped a similar fine and a demerit point for the same offence.

"Glenn Maxwell admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 (abuse of fixtures and fittings during the Match) and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," an IPL media release read.

“Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board," the rule states.

Maxwell has been enduring a rough start to his third stint with the Punjab Kings in the IPL. The all-rounder has been able to contribute with the ball, claiming three wickets so far at an economy of 8.12. However, with the bat, he boasts only 31 runs in four innings with a strike rate of 129.16. .

The Australian cricketer was fined 25 per cent of his match fees for a similar offence during the IPL 2016 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

PBKS secure their third win of IPL 2025 campaign even after Maxwell's no-show

Glenn Maxwell's dismissal in the first innings had put the team in a spot of bother as they were reduced to 83-5. But, Priyansh Arya and Shashank Singh persisted with their intent to boost the total to a mammoth 219-6.

The bowlers backed the batters' display to defend the total successfully. CSK could only end up with 201-5 to record their fourth consecutive loss of the season.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More