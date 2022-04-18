IPL 2022: "I am really proud of two guys here, Anuj Rawat and Suyash Prabhudessai" - Glenn Maxwell

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has hailed youngsters Anuj Rawat and Suyash Prabhudesai for their excellent fielding efforts. The 33-year-old observed that even when they are not scoring runs or taking wickets, the duo make a difference on the field.

Rawat and Prabhudesai have performed decently with the bat in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Rawat, who opens the innings with skipper Faf du Plessis, has struck 125 runs in six matches, including a match-winning knock of 66 against the Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Prabhudessai has played only a couple of games and has struck at 173.91.

Maxwell opined that Rawat and Prabhudessai's fielding efforts have created a positive impact on the team. The spin-bowling all-rounder said, as quoted by RCB's official website:

"I am really proud of two guys here, Anuj Rawat and Suyash Prabhudessai. Despite not getting too many runs around, they have still created a very positive impact on the game. I think that is really a key thing when you come to the side. I think even if you are not scoring runs or taking wickets, I still think you are having a positive effect. Those guys are continuing to do that."

Rawat also took a brilliant catch on the boundary rope at deep extra cover against the Punjab Kings to get rid of Liam Livingstone. However, RCB lost the game despite scoring 205.

Glenn Maxwell scored a crucial fifty against the Delhi Capitals in RCB's 16-run win

Meanwhile, Maxwell made a vital half-century against the Delhi Capitals, counter-attacking after early losses. The right-handed batter made a 34-ball 55, in a knock that was laced with seven fours and two sixes. However, keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik stole the show by continuing the 33-year-old's good work.

Karthik provided the finishing touches to RCB's innings with an unbeaten 66 to propel the side to 189/5 from 92/5. The three-time finalists overcame a spirited performance from the Capitals to register their fourth victory of the edition.

