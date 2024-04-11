Glenn Maxwell joins Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik for most ducks in IPL history 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell equaled Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik for the dubious record of registering the most ducks in IPL history.

The 35-year-old attained the unwarranted record when he was dismissed for a four-ball duck in RCB's ongoing clash with the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. It was the 17th duck of his IPL career.

Maxwell has been searching for form thus far in the series and failed to read a wrong 'un from Shreyas Gopal and was trapped LBW in the 13th over.

In a season out of cricketing hell, the Aussie has scored just 32 runs at an average of under six and a strike rate of 94.11. The woeful form is highly surprising given the rich vein of form Maxwell has been in for Australia in limited-overs cricket.

He enjoyed an incredible 2023 IPL season for RCB, scoring 400 runs at a strike rate of over 183 with five half-centuries.

Ironically, the two cricketers Maxwell equaled, Rohit and Karthik, are also part of the ongoing clash.

Overall, the Australian veteran has been an inconsistent IPL performer, with a few outstanding seasons interlinked with several lulls. Maxwell has scored 2,751 runs at an average of 25.24 and a strike rate of 156.40 in 130 IPL outings.

Dinesh Karthik leads RCB to a dominant position against MI

While Glenn Maxwell may have equaled Dinesh Karthik in IPL ducks, the latter has been at the opposite end of the spectrum this season with the bat. Karthik has been in blistering form throughout IPL 2024 and continued his dominant showing in the ongoing encounter against MI.

The 38-year-old wicket-keeper batter smashed a scintillating 53* off 23 deliveries to propel RCB to a massive 196/8 in 20 overs. Karthik's knock took his tally for the season to 143 runs at an average of 71.50 and a strike rate of 190.66.

Despite his heroics, RCB have struggled thus far, winning only a lone game in five outings to be ninth on the points table.

As things stand, MI have begun their response in style by reaching 32/0 in four overs. Like RCB, Hardik Pandya's side is also desperate for a win as they have won only one out of four matches.