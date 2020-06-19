'Glenn Maxwell lacked patience while facing me': Yuzvendra Chahal tells Mayank Agarwal

Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed how Glenn Maxwell's patience would run out while facing him in 2017.

He also revealed the plot hatched by MS Dhoni and him to flummox the dashing batsman.

Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of Glenn Maxwell on every occasion in the 2017 Ind-Aus series

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently revealed that Glenn Maxwell lacked the requisite patience to face him during Australia's limited-overs tour of India in 2017. The former chess player also talked about the plans made by MS Dhoni and him to get the better of the maverick Australian.

Yuzvendra Chahal talked about his duels with Glenn Maxwell during a chat with Mayank Agarwal on the latter's show 'Open Nets with Mayank'. Agarwal asked the wily spinner about the three times he dismissed Maxwell in the ODIs during Australia's limited-overs tour of India in 2017.

On being shown one of those dismissals, Yuzvendra Chahal recollected that it was the 3rd ODI of the series and disclosed the plot hatched by the team.

"That was the 3rd match in Indore. That ground has short straight boundaries. So my plan to him has always been to keep it wide outside off-stump and keep mixing it up. Mostly I used to bowl wide deliveries and few ones in between at the stumps. So Mahi bhai and I had planned to keep it wide. On this delivery I knew he would come down the track, so I bowled it even wider."

Yuzvendra Chahal also revealed that Glenn Maxwell did not have patience while facing him during that series. The RCB leg-spinner added that he had decided to bowl the wide ball only when he was sure of dismissing the temperamental Australian, guided by the CSK captain in the process.

"In this series he did not have patience, he only had attack in his mind. Whenever I used to come to bowl, he started playing his shots. So I discussed with Mahi bhai regarding our plans. Mahi bhai told me to mix my deliveries and not to show him the wider deliveries. We should only bowl wide when we are sure of getting him out."

Yuzvendra Chahal said with pride that he was able to get rid of Maxwell each time they faced each other in that series.

"He kept getting out to me in both ODIs and T20s. We kept laughing about it when we sat together at night. Even in the IPL, I have dismissed him many times."

Yuzvendra Chahal's record against Maxwell in that series

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Glenn Maxwell 4 times on that tour

Yuzvendra Chahal had the upper hand over Glenn Maxwell throughout the 2017 Australian limited-overs tour to India.

In the first ODI at Chennai, Maxwell was looking dangerous after having scored 39 runs off just 18 deliveries. The leg-spinner bowled a wide one which the Australian could only toe-end to Manish Pandey as India won the match by 26 runs on the D/L method.

Yuzvendra Chahal got Maxwell stumped by MS Dhoni in the next two ODIs. This includes Maxwell's dismissal off the wide delivery in the 3rd ODI at Indore that Chahal talked about.

Maxwell was dropped from the last two ODIs of the series but his luck did not change when he came back to play the 1st T20I.

Yuzvendra Chahal had him caught at short mid-wicket of a rank long hop, with the fun-loving leg-spinner not able to conceal his smile at getting rid of his bunny yet again. This was the only innings in that T20I series when Maxwell faced his nemesis.

Overall, Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Glenn Maxwell 4 times in ODI cricket while conceding just 40 runs against him. In T20Is, the leg-spinner has got the better of the Australian on two occasions, although he has also conceded 59 runs in just 28 deliveries.