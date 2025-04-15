Glenn Maxwell traps dangerous Venkatesh Iyer lbw for 7 in action-packed PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Glenn Maxwell delivered a crucial blow for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer lbw for seven runs. It happened in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Iyer fell in the 10th over of the innings while trying to sweep the ball from Glenn Maxwell. It struck him in line with the middle and leg stump, and the umpire raised his finger. The batter's attempt to review the decision proved futile as the HawkEye showed three reds. His wicket left the reigning champions in a tantalising position at 74/5 in their chase of 112 runs.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The dismissal had somewhat redeemed yet another poor showing with the bat for Glenn Maxwell, who fell for the same score as Iyer in the first innings.

Defending a paltry score of 111 runs, the PBKS' new ball bowling pair of Marco Jansen and debutant Xavier Bartlett started well. They removed the dangerous duo of Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock inside the Powerplay to bring the hosts back into the contest.

Chahal's brilliance helps PBKS clinch thrilling win over KKR

The night belonged to Yuzvendra Chahal, who claimed excellent figures of 4/28 in four overs. He claimed the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh.

The leg-spinner removed Rinku and Ramandeep off successive deliveries in the 12th over to leave the defending champions reeling in their run chase.

Earlier, PBKS were bowled out for 111 in 15.3 overs. A disciplined bowling performance by KKR, led by Harshit Rana's 3/25, proved too hot to handle for the hosts. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine gave Rana good support, claiming two wickets each.

Opening batter Prabsimran Singh top scored for PBKS with 30, but no other batter got going, leaving the hosts with a paltry score to defend in the second innings.

KKR were dismissed for 95 in their pursuit of 112 runs, handing PBKS an unlikely 16-run win.

