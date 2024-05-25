"Go and take on the world" - Pat Cummins reveals his late mother's inspirational words

Australian captain Pat Cummins has recalled his late mother's inspirational words before she passed away last year. The right-arm speedster revealed that his mother wanted him to take the world on and do it before others do so.

Cummins left India during the Test tour of India in early 2023 to be with his mother, who had been diagnosed with cancer and eventually entered palliative care. She passed away during the 4th Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad as the 31-year-old didn't return for the subsequent limited-overs leg either.

Speaking about his mother in the 'Test' documentary, he stated:

"My mother told me that 'Pat, go and take on the world. Someone's going to go and do these wonderful things, it might as well be you."'

The coming months saw the New South Wales speedster taste unprecedented success for Australia as captain. Under him, the national team won the World Test Championship, retained the Ashes in England, and lifted the 50-over World Cup.

"The hardest time of my life" - Pat Cummins

The star cricketer further suggested that he regretted flying anywhere out of Australia for international duty when he could've spent the time with his mother. He added:

"I knew when I was getting on that plane that I was going to have to come back in a couple of weeks pretty much. Flying away... That’s the hardest time of my life, easily. I probably felt it in the 12 months leading in. Any time I flew away I was like, ‘Time’s finite here, I’m making a deliberate choice to go and play somewhere rather than spend it at home’".

The 31-year-old is now in line to lift the IPL trophy as his team SunRisers Hyderabad will face the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final on Sunday in Chennai.

