"God is using his power to save RCB from these monsters"- Top 10 funny memes as rain delays start of MI vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

The rain made its unwelcome appearance and delayed the start of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Interestingly, the match was originally scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata but was later moved to Ahmedabad post-resumption of the league after a break.

Ad

PBKS ended the league stage in first position on the points table, while MI finished fourth. The Shreyas Iyer-led side suffered a thumping loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1. However, they still have a chance to go through to the final by beating MI in the second qualifier. MI reached this stage by registering a 20-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first on a decent batting surface. However, rain intervened in the proceedings just minutes before the play and delayed the start of the game. If the match gets washed out, Punjab Kings will advance to the final as they finished at the top during the league phase.

Ad

Trending

Fans took note of the rain delay before the start of Qualifier 2 and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best ones:

"God is using his power to save RCB from these monsters," one meme read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

'

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It's a big scoring ground"- MI pacer Trent Boult ahead of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs PBKS in Ahmedabad

Speaking to the broadcasters before the match, MI pacer Trent Boult opened up his team's journey in the tournament and the plans for the second qualifier, saying:

"Everyone understands how long the tournament is and it's just the beauty of it - it ebbs and flows. Hopefully it's flowing at the right time. Obviously a huge game tonight, huge crowd expected, it's going to be a good one. They're a successful franchise obviously, an illustrious history and they know how to play finals cricket."

Ad

"It's a great camp to be a part of but obviously it's a crucial game for both teams so looking forward to it. Always trying to improve. The new ball hasn't swung around as much as a few bowlers would have liked but that's the challenge coming to this part of the world. It's never what you expect but I'm pretty sure we expect a good wicket tonight. It's a big scoring ground and hopefully it's a great spectacle for everyone," Boult continued.

In Qualifier 2, Yuzvendra Chahal and Vyshak Vijaykumar replace Harpreet Brar and Prabhsimran Singh in the PBKS playing XI. Meanwhile, Reece Topley replaces Richard Gleeson for MI.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More