"Goenka sir bought me for 27 crore, but KL Rahul paid me even more not to perform"- Top 10 funny memes after LSG's thumping loss vs PBKS in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) registered a dominant eight-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 13th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 1. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow hosted the encounter.

After being asked to bat first, LSG managed to reach a respectable total of 171/7 in 20 overs. It came on the back of contributions from Nicholas Pooran (44), Ayush Badoni (41), Aiden Markram (28), and Abdul Samad (27). Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets for the Punjab side with the ball but was expensive, conceding 43 runs in the four-over spell.

In reply, Prabhsimran Singh (69), Shreyas Iyer (52*), and Nehal Wadhera (43*) played blazing knocks. They helped power PBKS to 177/2 in 16.2 overs to help them win the match emphatically. Digvesh Singh Rathi scalped two wickets for LSG but ended up on the losing side.

Tuesday's IPL 2025 contest between PBKS and LSG entertained the fans with thrilling moments. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

"We were 20 or 25 runs short"- LSG captain Rishabh Pant after suffering an 8-wicket defeat vs PBKS in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant admitted they scored 20-25 runs below par in the first innings. Reflecting on the loss, he said:

"It wasn't enough surely, we were 20 or 25 runs short, it's part and parcel of the game. It's still early days, we've failed to assess the conditions. It's always tough to get a bigger total when you lose early wickets, you can't control a lot of things and the batters tried their best to take the game forward from there."

He continued:

"The idea was to get a slow wicket, it's a home game, it's going to stop a little one. When you bowl into the wicket, it was still sticking into it. We weren't good enough, just learn from it and move on. Lot of positives, still early in the tournament, figuring out a lot of things and hopefully improve."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play their first home game of IPL 2025 on Wednesday (April 2) against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

