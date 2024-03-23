"Going to be the find of IPL 2024" - Fans hail Abhishek Porel after his blazing 32*(10) powers DC to 174 vs PBKS in IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) youngster Abhishek Porel finished the innings well for his side with a blazing cameo of 32* (10) against Punjab Kings (PBKS), garnering praise from the fans on social media.

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first against DC in the second match of IPL 2024 on Saturday (March 23) afternoon in Mohali. The top four batters of the Delhi Capitals side got off to starts but failed to convert their knocks. As a result, they found themselves in a tricky situation, with the scoreboard reading 128/6 in the 16th over.

With a couple of overs still left, the DC management decided to bring in a batter, Abhishek Porel, as an impact sub. The move worked wonders as the 21-year-old repaid the faith shown in him with a blistering knock.

Porel took a special liking for Harshal Patel, smashing him for 25 runs in the final over to finish the innings on a high. Porel's strong finish helped DC to reach a respectable total of 174/9 in the end, which looked far-fetched at one point in the innings.

Fans were impressed after witnessing Abhishek's big-hitting skills and heaped praise on him through their reactions on X. Here are some of them:

"My thinking was only to follow the process and do whatever I have been doing in practice" - Abhishek Porel

Speaking during the mid-innings break, Abhishek Porel reflected on his impactful cameo and said:

"Just three overs before I came to know (On being the impact sub). I was ready from before only as I was among the impact sub. My thinking was only to follow the process and do whatever I have been doing in practice. My aim was to pick the deliveries and then execute the shots wherever Harshal was bowling. We have a good bowling side and the score has gone past 170 which is a good one for us."

At the time of writing, PBKS are 86/3 after 9.3 overs.