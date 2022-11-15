Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, November 15, following an incredibly successful 13-year stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The former West Indies captain's journey with the Mumbai-based franchise kicked off in 2010. Pollard went on to represent the team in 189 matches in his career and is currently the most-capped player for MI.

Taking to social media, the seasoned campaigner shared a heartfelt message, informing fans about his decision. He disclosed that he took the call following a discussion with the franchise.

Pollard wrote:

"It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with the Mumbai Indians, I have decided to call time on my IPL career.

"I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI, then I cannot see myself playing against MI either, Once an MI, always an MI."

Reacting to the news of Pollard's retirement, several MI stars, including Rohit Sharma, dedicated special posts to the talismanic all-rounder, thanking him for his contribution to the success of the team.

Sharma, on his Instagram account, mentioned how Pollard was able to make a significant impact on the field during his glorious run with MI, labeling him 'a true MI legend'. He wrote:

"Big man, big impact and always played with heart. A true MI legend 💙."

Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah also shared a special message for Pollard following the latter's announcement. The speedster spoke about how it will take time for the players to get used to not having the West Indian around, given his long-standing association with the team.

Congratulating Pollard on his tremendous career, Bumrah wrote:

"It'll take some used to you not being on the field out there with us, but I'll still enjoy our banter in the nets. Congratulations on an incredible career Polly and all the best for your new innings 👏."

Dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is known to share a great bond with Pollard both on and off the field, expressed his excitement over the franchise roping in the former cricketer in a coaching role.

He wrote:

"From then to now, the brotherhood has only grown stronger, Polly 💙 It is going to be tough to not have you on the field with us, but very excited to have the opportunity to keep learning from you, in your new role 🙏 Wish you all the best for this new chapter 💪."

A number of former MI players also commended Pollard on his amazing journey with the five-time champions. Here are some of the reactions:

Lasith Malinga

I really enjoyed playing alongside you over the years big man🤗

All the best for the next phase of your cricket journey.



Happy Retirement Polly!I really enjoyed playing alongside you over the years big man🤗All the best for the next phase of your cricket journey. @mipaltan's batting will surely go from strength to strength under your guidance.🙌

Pollard will continue to remain an integral part of the MI team as he has been appointed as the team's batting coach for next year's cash-rich league. Furthermore, he will continue as a player for MI Emirates in UAE's International League T2o (ILT20).

"We will miss seeing his magic on the field for MI" - Nita Ambani on Kieron Pollard

Nita Ambani, the owner of the Mumbai-based franchise, stated that Pollard has played a major role in the team's success over the years. She spoke about the team having a lifelong association with the 35-year.

In an official statement shared by MI, Ambani wished Pollard all the best for his new tenure as MI's batting coach and his new beginning as a player with the MI Emirates. She said:

"For me, Pollard has exemplified what Mumbai Indians stand for – Khelenge Dil Khol Ke! Right from Season 3, we have shared joy, sweat, and tears – those powerful emotions that forge lifelong bonds on and off the field. He has played an important role in the success of MI and been a part of the winning side for both our Champions League trophies and all 5 IPL wins.

"We will miss seeing his magic on the field for MI but I’m delighted that he will continue to play for MI Emirates, and also mentor young players as the batting coach for MI. May his new journey with MI and MI Emirates bring him even greater glory, triumph, and fulfillment. I wish him all the very best!."

Pollard won five IPL trophies and two Champions League trophies during his playing days with the MI. The swashbuckler has 3412 runs to his name along with 69 wickets in the competition.

