“Gonna miss all of this like crazy” - RCB women’s cricketer pens emotional tribute for Virat Kohli after Test retirement [In Pictures]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women’s cricketer Shreyanka Patil penned an emotional tribute to Virat Kohli on social media on Tuesday, May 13. Her heartfelt message came a day after the 36-year-old stalwart announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12.

Ad

Hailing from Delhi, Kohli represented India in 123 Test matches, amassing 9,230 runs at an impressive average of 46.85. His remarkable red-ball career includes 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 254.

Following Kohli’s retirement announcement, tributes have flooded in from across the cricketing world. Joining the outpouring of emotion, India and RCB cricketer Shreyanka Patil took to Instagram to share a touching note, writing:

“The King. It’s been 24 hrs and watching people post on ig/X has made me even more emotional… not being able to watch Virat Kohli in whites again is something very hard to take… I’m not able to express what exactly I’m feeling now. Grew up watching him… his aggression on the field to his celebration to his never gonna give up wala attitude to ‘60 overs of hell’ and more… I’m surely gonna miss all of this like crazy. Playing 100 odd tests and achieving so much is an inspiration to many… his passion and hard work is immeasurable.”

Ad

Trending

“Watching test cricket without him playing…gonna miss his cover drives, his flicks, pulls and running between the wickets! Heck, I’m even going to miss his reaction after every dismissal – as if to say “how the hell did that happen”! And then his celebrations for every wicket, like he only took it. The way he makes the crowd cheer for India. His sledging.. uff!!!" she added.

Ad

Shreyanka continued:

"The way he built the team, the way he backed his team, his fast bowlers in all the situations shows how badly he loves to win. Every time he walked in, always wanted him to score big n wait for his celebration n go to bed happy. Have so much more to express but just gutted that he won’t be wearing whites again. Gonna miss you like crazy KING.”

Ad

Ad

Shreyanka has represented India in 19 matches across both white-ball formats, claiming 25 wickets.

Virat Kohli is set to return to action for RCB on May 17

The BCCI suspended IPL 2025 for a week on May 9 and released a revised schedule on May 12. The tournament is set to resume on Saturday, May 17, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This contest will mark Virat Kohli’s first game since announcing his retirement from red-ball cricket on May 12.

Kohli has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 505 runs in 11 innings, including seven half-centuries. Meanwhile, RCB currently sit second on the points table with 16 points from 11 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More