"Good to see you back dada"- Kuldeep Yadav poses with returning Suryakumar Yadav ahead of DC vs MI IPL 2024 clash 

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav recently welcomed Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav back into the action after his injury-forced hiatus with an Instagram story.

Suryakumar Yadav has been on the sidelines ever since the start of this year, after suffering an injury during a South Africa tour last December. He then also underwent groin surgery and did his rehabilitation at the NCA over the past couple of weeks.

Surya recently got medical clearance to return to the field from the NCA. The world's number one T20I batter didn't waste much time and joined MI's camp in Mumbai to prepare for their upcoming match in IPL 2024. They will face Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

The DC players have already reached Mumbai to prepare for the match. Kuldeep Yadav, who is with the Capitals contingent, met Suryakumar Yadav at a recent practice session. The leg-spinner took to his official Instagram handle and shared a collage of photos of the duo with a welcome message to Surya. Kuldeep wrote:

"Good to see you back dada."

Kuldeep Yadav's recent Instagram story.

Kuldeep Yadav also caught up with a couple of other MI players at the Wankhede Stadium. The Delhi franchise gave a glimpse of it by sharing a video on their official X handle. You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

MI lost all their three matches in IPL 2024 so far in the absence of Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav's absence has hurt the MI side dearly as they have lost all their three matches in IPL 2024 and are currently at the bottom of the points table.

They are also the only team this season to not win a game so far. Surya's comeback ahead of their next game against DC will provide a confidence boost to the Hardik Pandya-led side.

Do you think MI will perform better after Suryakumar's comeback? Let us know your views in the comments section below.