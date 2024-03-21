“Got to know of the decision just before the captains’ meeting” – CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on MS Dhoni handing over captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has expressed his surprise as MS Dhoni passed the captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season opener.

Viswanathan, though, backed Dhoni for the decision. He further pointed out that, unlike the 2022 season, things are likely to work out with Gaikwad, who led India to the 2023 Asian Games gold medal.

Speaking to PTI, Viswanathan said:

“Whatever Dhoni does, it is in the best interest of the team. I got to know of the decision just before the captains’ meeting. You have to respect his decision, it is his call.”

He added:

“It didn’t work out at that time [with Ravindra Jadeja], this is different.”

For the unversed, Ravindra Jadeja had replaced Dhoni as CSK skipper in 2022, but it didn’t work out as the star all-rounder handed back captaincy to the wicketkeeper-batter after eight games.

In 2023, Dhoni returned as full-time captain and led the Super Kings to the fifth IPL title, joint-most with Mumbai Indians (under Rohit Sharma). The 42-year-old has also guided CSK to two Champions League T20 titles.

“It was MS Dhoni’s call” – Stephen Fleming on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s appointment as CSK captain

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming echoed similar sentiments as Kasi Viswanathan and backed MS Dhoni for his decision. He told the reporters (via CricToday):

“It was MS Dhoni’s call, and everyone got emotional when he informed that he is leaving the captaincy. After controlling their emotions, the players went to Ruturaj to congratulate him."

He continued:

“He decided after a lot of consideration while looking at the future. The timing of his move was right, and Ruturaj will be groomed.”

Fleming also expects Dhoni to play the entire IPL 2024 season after recovering from his knee injury that he sustained last season. The 50-year-old said (via India Today):

"Expecting MS(Dhoni) to play the whole season. His body is much better from last season. I am expecting MS to play and play well. The indications from his pre-season are that he is doing really well.

"The body is a lot better and stronger than last year with his knee and from what I can see, his desire to contribute and do well is as high as ever. It's great for us.”

CSK will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22.