"Great captaincy" - Fans erupt as Harmanpreet Kaur hilariously takes successful wide review in WPL 2023 opener

In a surprising move, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur took a wide review against Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 opener on Saturday (March 4).

The incident took place during the 13th over of the Giants’ innings off Saika Ishaque’s bowling. Wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia looked certain that the ball hit the batter Monica Patel, who surprisingly admitted that she hit the ball. Replays confirmed that the ball indeed touched the glove, and the decision was reversed.

As per the WPL playing conditions document:

"Circumstances in which a player review may be requested 3.1.1 A player may request a review of any decision taken by the on-field umpires concerning whether or not a batter is dismissed, with the exception of ‘Timed Out’ (Player Review). A player may also be allowed to review any decision taken by on-field umpires concerning wide or no ball.

Fans hailed Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy, while some were surprised with the new rule in WPL 2023. One tweeted:

"A team review for a Wide! Has that ever happened before? Great captaincy"

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

First ever Review for the Wide in the history of cricket taken by HarmanPreet Kaur and Mumbai Indians and it got overturned #WPL

Did Mumbai Indians just take a review against the wide decision? How can they take a review against a wide call?

Yastika Bhatia was confident that it was not wide and Harmanpreet Kaur decides to challenge it!



Umpire calls it wide and Mumbai Indians decides to challenge the decision! Yastika Bhatia was confident that it was not wide and Harmanpreet Kaur decides to challenge it!

MI challenge the decision

Decision changed



The new rule of challenging the umpire decision for wide and no ball is just so good

So, Teams have the luxury to take reviews for wides as well as no balls in the WPL.



A wide decision has been challenged by MI in the WPL. So, Teams have the luxury to take reviews for wides as well as no balls in the WPL.

the umpire went to 3rd umpire to check whether the ball was wide or not. She had given wide first then MI said look again and then she reversed it.

It was for 12.6 delivery in GG's innings which initially was given wide but MI reviewed it successfully.

“Brilliant Start” – Harmanpreet Kaur as MI beat GG by 143 runs

Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 65 off 30, expressed her gratitude as the Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by a mammoth 143 runs in the WPL 2023 opener on Saturday (March 4).

She said on the post-match show:

“I watched the ball nicely and backed myself. Whatever came my way, I backed myself, and it went my way. I think it was a brilliant start; it felt like a dream come true. The first day and whatever we did, worked well for us. We kept things simple and clear. Told players to play natural. It is a big day for women's cricket, and we talked about expressing ourselves.”

Sent into bat, MI scored 207-5 in their allotted 20 overs. Besides Kaur, Hayley Mathews scored 47 off 31 while Amelia Kerr added 45 off 24. Sneh Rana scalped two wickets for GG, while Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwar and Ashleigh Gardner scalped one apiece.

In response, the Giants were bundled out for 64 in 15.1 overs, with Dayalan Hemalatha scoring 29 off 23. Captain Beth Mooney retired hurt after twisting her ankle in the first over.

Saika Ishaque emerged as the pick of the bowlers for MI, finishing with figures of 4-11. Meanwhile, Natalie Sciver and Amelia Kerr scalped two wickets apiece, while Issy Wong took a wicket.

