"Greatest wicket-keeper batsman India ever produced"- Fans hail Richa Ghosh after her blistering 64 (27) helps RCB beat GG in WPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh received praise from fans following her brilliant performance in the opening match of the WPL 2025. It came against Gujarat Giants (GG) on Friday, February 14. The defending champions beat the Giants by six wickets to begin the new season positively at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, Ash Gardner (79*) and Beth Mooney (56) played vital knocks to take GG to 201/5 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB lost their openers, Smriti Mandhana (9) and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (4), inside two overs, getting off to a turbulent start.

Ellyse Perry (57) then stitched an 86-run partnership for the third wicket with Raghvi Bist (25). They brought the Royal Challengers back into the contest and set a platform. Richa Ghosh utilized it well and steered her side towards the target with an explosive knock of 64 (27), studded with four sixes and seven fours. In the company of Kanika Ahuja (30*), Ghosh finished the match in style with a six in the 19th over to kick off celebrations in their camp.

Ad

Trending

Fans were impressed with the big-hitting skills of Richa Ghosh after her match-winning innings against the Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025. They heaped praise on her through reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter). One post read:

"Greatest wicket keeper batsman India ever produced"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Richa Ghosh is absolutely my favorite. While Shafali gets the hype for big hitting, right now, Richa Ghosh is the biggest hitter in the Indian women’s team, to be honest," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I said this in 2023, I will say this again, Richa Ghosh is arguably the best T20 player of India and I will forever remain surprised how RCB got the brains to pick her," a fan posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"who is RICHA GHOSH? to the blind, she is the light. to the hungry, she is bread. to the sick, she is the cure. to the lonely, she is company. to the sad, she is joy. to the prisoner, she is freedom. for the poor, she is treasure. for me, she is EVERYTHING," a wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"My plan was to take time and take the game deep"- RCB batter Richa Ghosh after match-winning knock vs GG in WPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, RCB wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh received the Player of the Match award for her splendid knock in the chase. Reflecting on her batting performance, Ghosh said:

Ad

"My plan was to take time and take the game deep, see how the pitch plays out and play my natural game. (Batting with Kanika) We thought we could chase this down and we will play a positive game. Our preparations helped and the match simulations with various situations also helped us. One side was shorter but I didn't think about it and played the ball on its merit."

RCB will next face Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday (February 17) at the same venue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️