We asked Grok to predict the batters Varun Chakaravarthy could dismiss in today's MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match; it picked star batter as prime candidate

Leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy will be expected to play a key role for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when the franchise takes on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 31. The 33-year-old registered expensive figures of 1-43 in KKR's opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens.

Ad

Chakaravarthy made a strong comeback in KKR's second match of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), registering excellent figures of 2-17 from his four overs. The in-form leg spinner dismissed Riyan Parag and Wanindu Hasaranga and stifled the RR batting with his tight spell. Kolkata went on to register an emphatic eight-wicket win in the contest.

Ahead of KKR's IPL 2025 clash against MI at the Wankhede Stadium, we asked Grok to predict which Mumbai batters Chakaravarthy could dismiss in the game. Based on his strengths as a bowler, historical matchups, and the current form of MI's batters, the AI chatbot made an informed guess. It picked Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav as the two who could be dismissed by the KKR spinner.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grok explained that Rohit could be challenged by Chakaravarthy since he has struggled against spin recently. The AI chatbot added that owing to his poor form and tendency to play risky strokes against spin, Rohit is a prime candidate to be dismissed by the KKR leg spinner. Chakaravarthy is known for his disciplined lengths and could thus exploit Rohit’s impatience.

The AI chatbot further predicted that Suryakumar Yadav could also be dismissed by Chakaravarthy. According to Grok, the 360-degree Mumbai batter's aggressive approach against spin could lead to his dismissal on a Wankhede surface that is expected to offer some turn. The AI chatbot further noted that the KKR leg spinner's googly could catch Suryakumar off guard.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grok also named Tilak Varma as a likely candidate to be dismissed by Chakaravarthy. The AI chatbot admitted that, being a left-hander, Varma is expected to be less susceptible. It, however, pointed out that the 22-year-old has not been at his fluent best in recent times. Hence, Chakaravarthy could take advantage of the same, possibly foxing Varma with a wrong'un or a quicker ball.

What is Varun Chakaravarthy's record against Mumbai Indians in the IPL?

Chakaravarthy has played eight matches against MI in the IPL and has claimed nine wickets at an average of 22.55 and an economy rate of 6.54, with a best of 2-17. The 33-year-old was a key figure in KKR's IPL 2024 triumph, picking up 21 wickets at an average of 19.14 and an economy rate of 8.04, with a best of 3-16.

Overall, the Tamil Nadu spinner has featured in 73 IPL games and has claimed 86 scalps at an average of 23.97 and an economy rate of 7.56. With 85 scalps, he is third on the list of bowlers with most wickets for KKR in the IPL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback