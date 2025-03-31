Grok predicts how many runs Rohit Sharma will score in today's MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Senior Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma has made a disappointing start to his IPL 2025 campaign. He was out for a four-ball duck in MI's opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. Against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, he struck two fours before being knocked over by Mohammed Siraj.

Ad

Rohit's struggles have coincided with Mumbai's troubles. The franchise went down to CSK by four wickets and lost the match against GT by 36 runs. MI will be hoping for a much better performance from the Hitman when they face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 31.

Ahead of the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 clash, we asked Grok AI to predict how many runs Rohit will score in the game. Analyzing variables like form, bowling and pitch conditions, the AI chatbot backed Rohit to score 35 runs tonight, assuming he gets a decent start and faces 15-20 balls.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grok also predicted the Mumbai batter's score in optimistic, realistic and pessimistic scenario. In the optimistic scenario, Grok predicted that if Rohit survives the powerplay, he could capitalize on KKR's pacer bowling options and possibly score something in the range of 50-70 runs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking at the realistic scenario, the AI chabot noted that the 37-year-old might struggle to convert a start and perish after scoring 30-40 runs, most likely to spin, playing a rash stroke. Finally, as per the pessimistic scenario, Rohit could register another single figure score, falling to either Sunil Narine or Varun Chakaravarthy.

What is Rohit Sharma's record against KKR in the IPL?

Rohit has played 34 matches against KKKR in the IPL and has scored 1,070 runs at an average of 39.62 and a strike rate of 128.14, with the aid of one hundred and six half-centuries. His century against Kolkata was registered back in May 2012 when he hammered 109* off 60 balls at Eden Gardens, a scintillating knock that featured 12 fours and five sixes.

Looking at his batting record at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL, which is also his home ground, the 37-year-old has notched up 2,295 runs in 80 matches at an average of 34.25 and a strike rate of 136.76, with one hundred and 16 half-centuries to his credit. While Rohit has a decent record at the venue, he has also been dismissed for a duck on five occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback