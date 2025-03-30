Grok predicts how many runs Sanju Samson will score in today's RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Senior Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Sanju Samson has made a mixed start to his IPL 2025 campaign. The right-handed batter scored 66 off 37 balls in RR's opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a knock that included seven fours and four sixes. He was dismissed for 13 off 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in RR's second match played in Guwahati.

Samson has not been captaining the team since he is nursing a finger injury. He has been featuring as the Impact Player, with Riyan Parag leading the team. Riyan is likely to captain Rajasthan on Sunday as well, with Samson continuing as the Impact sub. RR will have high hopes from their seasoned batter in the match against CSK. On that note, we asked Grok to predict his score for the match.

Analyzing variables like match conditions, bowling attack, and his form, the AI chatbot made an informed guess and replied:

"I’d predict Sanju Samson to score around 45-50 runs today, with a chance of pushing past 60 if he gets set and targets CSK’s spinners. This assumes no drastic collapse or exceptional bowling performance disrupts his rhythm."

Grok also predicted that the 30-year-old could score 40-60 in 25-30 balls if RR bat first. The AI chatbot added that if Rajasthan bat second, he could score a quick-fire 20 to 40 runs, while also nothing that his injury might slightly temper aggression.

What is Sanju Samson's record against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL?

Look at Samson's record against Chennai in the IPL, he has not enjoyed his battles against the five-time champions. In 16 matches (15 innings) against CSK in the T20 league, the right-handed batter has scored 229 runs at a poor average of 15.26 and a strike rate of 113.93, with a best of 74 - his only half-century against Chennai in the IPL. Samson has been dismissed for a duck thrice.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old keeper-batter is just two runs away from completing 4,500 runs in the IPL. In 170 matches (165 innings) so far, the RR star has scored 4,498 runs at an average of 30.80 and a strike rate of 139.34, with three hundreds and 26 half-centuries. Apart from Rajasthan, he represented Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL for two seasons - 2016 and 2017.

