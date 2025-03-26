Grok predicts how many runs Sanju Samson will score in today's RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look for another big performance from Sanju Samson when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number six of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. Like in the first game, the keeper-batter will feature as the Impact Player since he is nursing an injury, while Riyan Parag will be the stand-in captain.

Opening the batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in RR's first match of IPL 2025, Samson hammered 66 off just 37 balls, a knock that featured seven fours and four sixes. His effort went in vain, though, as Rajasthan lost the match by 44 runs, chasing a target of 287.

Ahead of RR's second IPL 2025 clash against KKR in Guwahati, we asked Grok to predict how many runs Samson will score in the match. The AI chatbot replied that the right-handed batter 'could score between 30 to 50 runs if he gets set and the conditions are moderately favorable'. Getting more particular, Grok added:

"I predict Sanju Samson will score around 40 runs in today’s RR vs KKR match."

Explaining the rationale behind its batting predictions for Samson based on his current performance and historical data, the AI chatbot stated that, apart from being in good form, the Kerala cricketer has a good record against KKR.

"Against KKR historically, he has scored 400 runs in 14 matches at an average of 28.57 and a strike rate of 121.58," Grok noted.

The AI chatbot also explained that while Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is historically not a high-scoring venue, Samson could have a decent game given his form and batting record against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sanju Samson is the leading run-getter for Rajasthan Royals in T20 cricket

Samson tops the list of batters who have scored most runs for Rajasthan Royals in T20 cricket. In 147 matches (142 innings), he has scored 4,000 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 141.04, with two hundreds and 26 half-centuries.

The 30-year-old's best of 119 came off just 63 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in IPL 2021. The brilliant knock, however, came in a losing cause as PBKS won the game by four runs. The batter also scored 102* off 55 balls against SRH in Hyderabad in IPL 2019. The innings, featuring 10 fours and four sixes, also went in vain as RR lost by five wickets.

