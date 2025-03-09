GT appoints former Australian wicket-keeper as assistant coach ahead of IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) have appointed former Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade as their assistant coach ahead of IPL 2025. Wade retired from international cricket last year after the conclusion of Australia's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

Ad

Wade was also part of the GT squad from their inception in 2022 until the last season, when he was released before the mega auction. The 37-year-old decided to move on and has swiftly transitioned into a coaching role with the same franchise. He has played 12 games for GT in IPL and scored 161 runs at an average of 14.64, with a highest score of 35.

The Gujarat franchise recently took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and announced the appointment of Matthew Wade as assistant coach and welcomed him into the training camp ahead of the upcoming season. You can watch the post below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

GT will lock horns with PBKS in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 25

GT's IPL 2025 campaign will commence with the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25. They will be eager to put in an improved performance this year after failing to reach the playoffs last season.

March 25: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

Ad

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, 8:00 pm

April 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad, 8:00 pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 4:00 pm

April 19: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, 4:00 pm

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in Kolkata, 8:00 pm

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 8:00 pm

Ad

May 2: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 8:00 pm

May 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi, 8:00 pm

May 14: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

May 18: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, 4:00 pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️