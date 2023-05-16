The Gujarat Titans (GT) became the first team to officially qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2023 with a dominant 34-run win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15.

The victory also ensured the Titans a top-two finish in the points table, as they moved to 18 points in 13 games. They will also likely finish on top of the points table for a second straight season unless they lose their final match by a substantial margin and the Mumbai Indians (MI) win both their remaining games in crushing fashion.

Coming into this clash, GT needed to win one of their remaining two matches to assure themselves of a top-two finish, and they wasted no time in demolishing SRH with both bat and ball to leave little doubt of the result.

Winning the toss and batting first, GT posted a formidable 188/9 on the board in their 20 overs on the back of a sensational maiden IPL century from Shubman Gill. Gill smoked 101 off 58 deliveries with 13 fours and a six to set SRH a daunting target.

In response, SRH folded to 59/7 after nine overs before South African Heinrich Klaasen added some respectability to the final margin of defeat with an impressive 64 off 44 deliveries.

With the defeat, the SunRisers joined the Delhi Capitals (DC) to be officially eliminated from the playoffs race as they dropped their eighth game in 12 outings.

They have also not qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive season after five straight seasons of making the playoffs.

"We rightly deserve the playoff spot" - GT skipper Hardik Pandya after crushing win against SRH

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was all smiles after his side qualified for the playoffs for a second consecutive season with their 34-run victory over the SunRisers Hyderabad at home.

By clinching the top-two spot in addition to the playoff qualification, GT also gave themselves two chances at making the finals for a second straight year.

Speaking at the post-game presentation, Hardik said:

"Very proud of the boys, two in two (making it to the playoffs twice in a row). The boys put their hands up and in challenging situations and we rightly deserve the playoff spot. There will be expectations and for me it was important to focus within the group."

"We ticked a lot of good boxes, we made a lot of errors but we were always there in the game and tried to stay consistent," he added. "Bowlers are very close to my heart. Sometimes batters take a lot of credit, for me, I will always be a bowler's captain and ensure they get due credit they very much deserve."

The Titans had an incredible debut season last year, finishing atop the points table and winning the silverware by defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2022 final.

They will look to join the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in winning the IPL title in consecutive seasons.

GT will play their final game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bangalore on Sunday, May 21.

Poll : 0 votes