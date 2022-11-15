GT released players 2023: Full list of players released by Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL Auction

Gujarat Titans (GT) won the 2022 edition of the IPL by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Hardik Pandya's men surprised the cricket universe with their top-quality performances in their debut IPL season. GT became the second team after the Rajasthan Royals to win their first title in their first season.

Fans should note that RR have never been able to become the IPL champions after winning their maiden crown in 2008. The aforementioned statistics show that GT have a tough road ahead and will have to work harder to match the standards they have set for themselves.

The first difficult decision that the Gujarat Titans will have to make is to decide which players to let go of from the squad that helped them become the IPL 2022 champions. Surprisingly, the Titans traded out two overseas players from their team before the retention deadline.

Gujarat traded ace fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Reports claimed that the Titans may sign Shivam Mavi in the trading window, but the Ferguson-Gurbaz trade turned out to be an all-cash deal.

Apart from Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the Titans have also released experienced Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron. The team has decided to give one more opportunity to Matthew Wade and Vijay Shankar, two players who had a forgettable outing in IPL 2022.

Jason Roy, who opted out of the season earlier this year has been released, along with Dominic Drakes, who warmed the benches at the Ahmedabad-based franchise. Another benchwarmer Gurkeerat Singh has lost his contract.

GT released players list

Here is the complete list of the players who have been released by Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2023 Auction:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy and Varun Aaron.

