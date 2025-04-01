GT's overseas star enjoys auto-rickshaw ride in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB [In Picture]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to host Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. Ahead of the contest, Jos Buttler is out on the streets in Bengaluru.

The overseas GT star wicketkeeper-batter posted a story on his official Instagram handle, where he can be seen enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride in the city on Tuesday, April 1, a day ahead of his team's clash against RCB.

In the picture posted on his story, Buttler put up the location and can be seen clicking the picture from his phone in the side-view mirror of the auto-rickshaw. GT played their last game at home in Ahmedabad against Mumbai Indians and are now in Bengaluru for their next game.

Jos Buttler in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2025 clash between RCB and GT - Source: Jos Buttler/Instagram

Notably, this will be RCB's first home game of the season after having played their two games so far in Kolkata and Chennai.

Can GT stop the in-form RCB in Bengaluru?

RCB have been in top form heading into their clash against GT at home in Bengaluru. They began with a seven-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

They then thrashed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai by a massive margin of 50 runs. This was also only their second victory at Chepauk after first having won there back in 2008.

With four points and two wins from as many games, RCB have started their campaign on a solid note. They are at the top of the table as well with a positive net run rate of 2.27.

Meanwhile, GT lost their opening game against Punjab Kings by 11 runs but bounced back with a 36-run win over Mumbai Indians. They will be confident coming into this contest on the back of a win.

However, they will have their task cut out against an in-form RCB side, that has performed extremely well as a unit thus far. They will be aiming for their third sccessive win while GT will want to carry their momentum forward as well.

