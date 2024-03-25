GT vs MI: What happened in yesterday's match at IPL 2024?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by six runs in yesterday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the much-hyped clash that marked Hardik Pandya's return to MI as captain of the franchise, Mumbai won the toss and bowled first. Jasprit Bumrah was superb with figures of 3/14 as MI restricted GT to 168/6. A good all-round bowling effort from Gujarat Titans, however, held Mumbai Indians to 162/9.

MI got off to a poor start in the chase as Ishan Kishan (0) nicked an away going delivery from Azmatullah Omarzai to the keeper. Naman Dhir (20 off 10) clobbered Omarzai for three fours and a six in the third over, but the GT bowler had the last laugh. He trapped the batter lbw with a length ball that seamed in sharply.

Former skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 29) and Dewald Brevis (46 off 38) put Mumbai Indians in a solid position, adding 77 for the third wicket. The dismissal of Rohit, however, swung the momentum of the game. The seasoned batter was trapped lbw by Sai Kishore as he missed his sweep.

Brevis was the next to go as he flat-batted a short ball from Mohit Sharma to the bowler. Tim David (11) fell to a brilliant catch from David Miller as he top-edged a slower bouncer from Mohit.

With 27 needed off the last two overs, Tilak Varma slammed Spencer Johnson for a six over long-on. He, however, fell off the next delivery, flicking the pacer to deep backward square leg. Gerald Coetzee (1) fell in the same over, miscuing a pull.

MI needed 19 off the last over. New skipper Pandya (11) slapped the first two balls from Umesh Yadav for six and four, but fell to the third ball, sealing Mumbai's fate in the game.

Bumrah's brilliance restricts GT to 168/6

Before the batters stumbled, Mumbai's bowlers did a good job to hold Gujarat Titans to under 170. Bumrah cleaned up GT opener Wriddhiman Saha (19) with a superb yorker from wide of the crease. New Gujarat skipper Shubman (31 off 22) was then foxed by Piyush Chawla and caught in the deep.

Omarzai (17) and Miller (12) fell cheaply, but Sai Sudharsan yet again held the team's innings together, compiling a crucial 45 off 39 balls. He struck three fours and a six before flicking a full ball from Bumrah to deep backward square leg. Rahul Tewatia chipped in with a handy 22 off 15 to take Gujarat past 165.

GT vs MI: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Sudharsan held the Gujarat innings together with an impressive knock. With the ball, Omarzai, Spencer and Mohit claimed two wickets each at crucial junctures.

For MI, Bumrah was outstanding with his three-fer, while Coetzee also picked up two wickets. Rohit and Brevis contributed 40s in the chase.

Sudharsan was named Player of the Match for his crucial innings under pressure.