GT vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number five of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. Both GT and PBKS failed to qualify for the playoffs last season. GT finished eighth in the points table, with five wins from 14 matches. PBKS had another disappointing year, finishing ninth with five victories and nine losses.

Gujarat Titans retained Shubman Gill as captain despite poor returns last season. They also retained Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan. At the auction, they purchased Jos Buttler for ₹15.75 crore, Mohammad Siraj for ₹12.25 crore and Kagiso Rabada for ₹10.75 crore. GT, yet again, look a reasonably strong side on paper.

Punjab Kings have a new captain in Shreyas Iyer, who was purchased at the auction for ₹26.75 crore. He has reunited with former Delhi Capitals (DC) coach Ricky Ponting at PBKS. Punjab have overhauled their squad, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh being purchased for ₹18 crore each, Marcus Stoinis for ₹11 crore and Glenn Maxwell for ₹4.20 crore.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have met five times in the IPL, with GT having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Both the teams won one game each when they clashed in IPL 2024.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 3

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have met only once in the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. PBKS won the game by three wickets last season. They chased down 200 as Shashank Singh clobbered 61* off 29.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings matches

As mentioned earlier, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have met five times in the IPL. GT registered a three-wicket win when the sides clashed for the last time in IPL 2024. Sai Kishore starred with 4-33 as PBKS were held to 142 batting first. Gujarat chased down the total in 19.1 overs.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the five Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings games:

GT (146/7) beat PBKS (142) by 3 wickets, April 21, 2024

PBKS (200/7) beat GT (199/4) by 3 wickets, April 4, 2024

GT (154/4) beat PBKS (153/8) by 6 wickets, April 13, 2023

PBKS (145/2) beat GT (143/8) by 8 wickets, May 3, 2022

GT (190/4) beat PBKS (189/9) by 6 wickets, April 8, 2022

