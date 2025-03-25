GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number five of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. Both GT and PBKS had disappointing IPL campaigns last season. Gujarat Titans finished eighth in the points table, with 12 points from 14 games. Punjab Kings finished below them, managing only 10 points.

Gujarat have retained their faith in Shubman Gill as leader despite the team's poor performance last year. They also retained Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan. At the IPL 2025 mega auction, they purchased Jos Buttler for ₹15.75 crore, Mohammed Siraj for ₹12.25 crore and Kagiso Rabada for ₹10.75 crore. With the team they have put together, GT should be a confident unit.

Punjab went for an overhaul of their squad after a poor IPL 2024. They purchased Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore and subsequently named his as captain. PBKS have also acquired the services of Ricky Ponting as head coach. Shreyas and Ponting worked together at Delhi Capitals. Yuzvendra Chahal (₹18 crore), Arshdeep Singh (₹18 crore) and Marcus Stoinis (₹11 crore) were their other big auction buys.

Today's GT vs PBKS toss result

GT have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Shubman Gill said:

"It's a really good cricket wicket. We have seen a bit of dew here. Just keeping it in mind, we want to bowl first.”

Gujarat are going in with four pacers and two spinners, while Punjab have one spinner and the rest are all-rounders (as they are batting first).

GT vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

GT Impact Subs: Glenn Phillips, Sherfane Rutherford, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS Impact Subs: Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Harpreet Brar

Today's GT vs PBKS pitch report

“This surface looks absolutely wonderful. The good grass covering is not necessarily a great deal to worry about. 200 has been achieved 10 times out of 17 times here. Dew is expected around the interval, as per the groundsmen. You've got to chase. It is a batter's wicket and you need to make the most of it.” – Eoin Morgan and Matthew Hayden

Today's GT vs PBKS match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra

Punjab Kings squad: Josh Inglis (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Pyla Avinash

GT vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Vinod Seshan, Abhijit Bengeri

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

