GT vs PBKS: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 11 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sent into bat after losing the toss, PBKS hammered 243-5 in their 20 overs. GT came hard in the chase, but were restricted to 232-5.

Ad

Batting first, Punjab Kings lost Prabhsimran Singh for five to Kagiso Rabada. However, Priyansh Arya (47 off 23) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (97* off 42) ensured PBKS dominated the powerplay, adding 51 for the second wicket. The entertaining stand ended when Arya top-edged one off Rashid Khan.

Azmatullah Omarzai (16) was caught at deep midwicket, trying to take on Sai Kishore. Glenn Maxwell was out for a golden duck, making a meal of his reverse sweep. He would, however, have survived had he taken the DRS. Maxwell's dismissal left PBKS at 105-4 in the 11th over.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shreyas, however, clobbered five fours and nine sixes, leading from the front in his first match for the Punjab franchise. He added an unbroken 81 for the sixth wicket with Shashank Singh, who smashed 44* off only 16 balls. Shreyas launched Prasidh Krishna for three sixes and a four in the 17th over. Shashank clubbed Rashid for two sixes and slammed Mohammed Siraj for five fours in the 20th over.

Sai Sudharsan's heroics in vain as GT fall short

Chasing 244, GT got off to a blazing start as their openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan added 61 in 5.5 overs. Gujarat, however, suffered a body blow when Gill perished for 33 off 14, completely miscuing a lofted hit off Maxwell. Sudharsan and Jos Buttler kept GT in the hunt, adding 84 for the second wicket.

Ad

The chasing side, however, were dealt with a major setback when Sudharsan (74 off 41) hammered one from Arshdeep Singh down to deep backward square leg. The Gujarat opener's brilliant knock featured five fours and six sixes. PBKS's Impact Sub Vijaykumar Vyshak then stifled GT, bowling some excellent wide yorkers and not allowing the batters to free their arms.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Buttler (54 off 33) was bowled by Marco Jansen as the equation began to get out of hand. Sherfane Rutherford (46 off 28) kept the fight on for the chasing team, but the total was out of Gujarat Titans' reach in the end.

GT vs PBKS: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Shreyas was sensational with the bat for Punjab Kings, while Arya and Shashank contributed crucial 40s. With the ball, Arshdeep starred with 2-36.

Ad

For GT, left-arm spinner Sai Kishore stood out with 3-30. Sudharsan, Buttler and Rutherford played valiant knocks in the chase.

Shreyas was named Player of the Match for his captain's knock of 97* off 42 balls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback