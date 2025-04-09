  • home icon
GT vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 09, 2025 07:00 IST
GT vs RR, IPL 2025
Gujarat Titans have dominated Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. (Image Credits: iplt20.com)

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 23 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9. GT are in second place in the points table, with six points from three matches. RR are in seventh position, with two wins and two losses from four games.

After beginning IPL 2025 with a 11-run loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat have won three games in a row. In their previous match, they hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in an away clash. Bowling first, GT restricted SRH to 152-8 as Mohammed Siraj starred with 4-17. Shubman Gill then scored an unbeaten half-century, while Washington Sundar hit 49 off 29 as GT eased home.

RR registered their second win on the trot in IPL 2025 when they thumped PBKS by 50 runs in Mullanpur. Batting first, Rajasthan put up 205-4 as Yashasvi Jaiswal led the way with a cracking 67 off 45. With the ball, Jofra Archer was brilliant with 3-25, while Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana claimed two each.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat and Rajasthan have clashed six times in the IPL, with GT having dominant 5-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. When the teams met last year in Jaipur, GT registered a three-wicket win.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 5

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Gujarat and Rajasthan have clashed twice at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with both teams winning one game each. GT won the IPL 2022 final against RR by seven wickets in Ahmedabad.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals matches

Gujarat have won four of the last five IPL matches played against Rajasthan. RR's only triumph came when they registered a three-wicket win in Ahmedabad in 2023.

Here's a summary of the last five Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals games.

  • GT (199/7) beat RR (196/3) by 3 wickets, April 10, 2024
  • GT (119/1) beat RR (118) by 9 wickets, May 5, 2023
  • RR (179/7) beat GT (177/7) by 3 wickets, April 16, 2023
  • GT (133/3) beat RR (130/9) by 7 wickets, May 29, 2022
  • GT (191/3) beat RR (188/6) by 7 wickets, May 23, 2022
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

हिन्दी