GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have continued their stellar form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They recorded their fourth consecutive win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 23 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9.

Sai Sudharsan laid down the platform with a match-winning 82-run knock. Despite losing his partner Shubman Gill early, Sudharsan batted with exemplary flow and helped GT reach 217/6 in 20 overs.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, never got their chase going. They kept losing wickets regularly, falling short by 58 runs at the end.

Now that the match is in the history books, let us look at the list of award winners, scorecard, and records broken from the GT vs RR clash.

List of all award winners in GT vs RR IPL 2025 match

The awards during the post-match presentation ceremony were dominated by the Gujarat Titans players. Below is the list of all the award winners from the GT vs RR IPL 2025 match.

Electric Striker of the Match: Rahul Tewatia (Strike rate of 200.0)

Fantasy King of the Match: Sai Sudharsan (168 points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Sai Sudharsan (3 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Sai Sudharsan (8 fours)

Most Dot balls in the Match: Mohammed Siraj (15 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Sai Sudharsan (82 off 53)

GT vs RR match scorecard

Gujarat Titans batting scorecard vs RR [Sportskeeda]

After being put to bat first, GT lost Shubman Gill early to a fiery Jofra Archer delivery. Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler rebuilt the innings with an 80-run partnership. While Buttler made 36 off 25, Sudharsan got close to his century but edged one to Sanju Samson at 82.

Shahrukh Khan (36) and Rahul Tewatia (24* off 12) hit much-needed blows to take GT to 217/6. For RR, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets each.

Rajasthan Royals batting scorecard vs GT [Sportskeeda]

Only three RR batters got into double-digit scores and only one of them went past the 50-run mark. Sanju Samson looked set for a big one but was dismissed on 41. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, and Riyan Parag all failed.

Shimron Hetmyer's 52 was the only bright spot for RR, who got bowled out for 159. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 3/24.

GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans now have a superb 6-1 head-to-head record over Rajasthan. Let's look at the top milestones reached in the GT vs RR clash on Wednesday:

This is the 11th instance of RR losing a game with a 50+run margin - the joint-third-most alongside RCB. Mohammed Siraj now has the most (7) wickets in powerplay overs this season. Sai Sudharsan now averages 48.40 in his IPL career. This is the most by any batter with a minimum of 1000 runs! Sai Sudharsan is the Indian with the most runs after 30 IPL innings. He has 1307 runs.

