GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 23 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (April 9). GT have made an impressive start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning three out of four games. RR have had a mixed season so far, winning two matches and losing as many.

In their previous match, Gujarat came up with a clinical effort to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets. Bowling first, GT excelled to restrict SRH to 152-8. Mohammed Siraj produced outstanding figures of 4-17. In the chase, skipper Shubman Gill scored an impressive half-century and remained unbeaten, while Washington Sundar smashed 49 off 29.

RR will also go into Wednesday's match high on confidence, having beaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 50 runs in their previous clash in Mullanpur. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 205-4 as Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 67 off 45. Jofra Archer (3-25) then starred with the ball as RR eased to victory.

Today's GT vs RR toss result

RR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Sanju Samson said:

"The conditions are good to bowl first. We are expecting some dew in the second half."

Wanindu Hasaranga misses out due to personal reasons for Rajasthan, so Fazalhaq Farooqi comes in. Gujarat are going in with the same team.

GT vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

GT Impact Subs: Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi

RR Impact Subs: Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey

Today's GT vs RR pitch report

“Pitch 7 - it’s red soil. There is a tinge of green, but it is a good surface. The ball comes onto the bat. We have seen some high scores and the team batting first needs to put up a big score on the board. Both top orders in very good form. It promises to be a heavyweight battle tonight.” - Simon Katich

Today's GT vs RR match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

GT vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Rohan Pandit, Akshay Totre

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

