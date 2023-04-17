GT vs RR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Rajasthan restricted Gujarat to 177/7 as Sandeep Sharma shone with 2/25. Half-centuries from Sanju Samson (60 off 32) and Shimron Hetmyer (56* off 26) then lifted Rajasthan to victory in 19.2 overs.

Chasing 178, RR got off to a disastrous start as Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) was caught at slip of Hardik Pandya, while Jos Buttler (0) was cleaned up by Mohammed Shami as he missed an attempted scoop. When Devdutt Padikkal (26) miscued a big hit off Rashid Khan, RR were in big trouble. Another failure from Riyan Parag (5) saw them slip to 55/4.

Sanju and Hetmyer then launched a counter-attack, adding 59 for the fourth wicket. The RR skipper struck three fours and six sixes before falling to Noor Ahmad, miscuing a heave. Samson struck Rashid for a hat-trick of sixes in the 13th over.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL !



took on Rashid Khan & how



Watch those SIXES #TATAIPL | #GTvRR | @rajasthanroyals



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-23 Attack MODE @IamSanjuSamson took on Rashid Khan & howWatch thoseSIXESFollow the match Attack MODE 🔛! @IamSanjuSamson took on Rashid Khan & how 👌 👌Watch those 3⃣ SIXES 💪 🔽 #TATAIPL | #GTvRR | @rajasthanroyals Follow the match 👉 bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-23 https://t.co/0gG3NrNJ9z

Hetmyer yet again played the finisher’s role to perfection, smacking two fours and five sixes. The left-hander hit Alzarri Joseph for two sixes in the 16th over and struck a four and six off Rashid in the 18th.

Fittingly, it was Hetmyer who hit the winning runs, pulling Ahmad for a maximum over wide midwicket.

Gujarat batters fail to convert starts

GT put up a disappointing showing with the bat as a number of their batters got starts, but failed to convert them into big scores.

The first wicket fell in bizarre fashion. Wriddhiman Saha (4) mishit a whip of Trent Boult and the ball went straight up in the air. Multiple fielders converged towards the ball, with no calling taking place. Eventually, Boult took the catch as the ball popped out following a fielding collision.

Shubman Gill contributed 45 off 34, while David Miller chipped in with 46 off 30. However, Sai Sudharsan (20) and Hardik Pandya (28) disappointed after getting their eye in. Abhinav Manohar (27 off 13) played an impressive cameo to lift GT.

GT vs RR: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Pacer Sharma stood out for RR with the ball, registering figures of 2/25. In the chase, Samson and Hetmyer scored superb fifties.

For GT, Gill and Miller struck fine 40s. With the ball, pacer Shami impressed with 3/25.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Man of a few words (and many hits) Man of a few words (and many hits) 🔥 https://t.co/uqG8TzrkGS

Hetmyer was named Player of the Match for lifting Rajasthan to victory from a tough situation.

Poll : 0 votes