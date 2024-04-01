DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Fans were treated to a vintage MS Dhoni show on Sunday, March 31, with the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain hammering 37* off 16 balls. However, even his brisk knock couldn't help CSK avoid a defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 13 of IPL 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag.

DC had a great day on the field. Openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw provided a solid foundation with their 93-run stand, while Rishabh Pant's half-century in the middle order propelled the team to a healthy total of 191/5.

Chennai's run-chase started on a dodgy note, with Khaleel Ahmed (3/21) wreaking havoc at the start. Ajinkya Rahane tried to take the game forward with his 45, however, CSK kept losing wickets regularly.

Eventually, DC restricted the visitors to 171/6, recording their maiden IPL 2024 win by 20 runs.

Now that the DC vs CSK match of IPL 2024 has concluded, here's a look at the scorecard, records broken, stats and award winners from this game.

List of all award winners in DC vs CSK match, IPL 2024

Khaleel Ahmed receiving Player of the Match award

While most of the DC players performed well on Sunday, Khaleel Ahmed was named the Player of the Match. The left-arm pacer was superb in his four-over spell as he claimed two prized wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra inside the first three overs.

Other players impressed fans with their brilliant performances as well, and here's a look at the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: MS Dhoni (Strike rate of 231.25)

Most sixes in the Match: David Warner (3 sixes)

Most fours in the Match: David Warner (5 fours)

Player of the Match: Khaleel Ahmed (3/21)

DC vs CSK Match Scorecard

Match scorecard of DC vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals brought in Prithvi Shaw for this game and the 24-year-old played a solid innings as he smashed 43 off 27. Meanwhile, David Warner made his 62nd IPL fifty. However, the highlight of DC's innings was Rishabh Pant's outstanding 32-ball 51.

The southpaw promoted himself to No. 3 and was the main reason why the Capitals reached 191 in the first innings.

Chennai's highest run-scorer was Ajinkya Rahane, who made 45 off 30. Daryl Mitchell (34) looked decent during his stay as well. MS Dhoni tried his best in the final overs, scoring 37* off 16, but it was too late for the Super Kings.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings game

Here is a list of the important stats and records from the recently concluded DC vs. CSK IPL 2024 match:

MS Dhoni became the first-ever wicket-keeper to inflict 300 dismissals in T20 cricket. He caught Prithvi Shaw off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.

With his latest half-century, David Warner is now the player with the joint-most 50+ scores in T20 history. He has joined Chris Gayle on the list as both left-handers have 110 scores of 50 or more in the shortest format of the game.