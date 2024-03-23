Gujarat Titans announce their own opening ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium before IPL 2024 match against MI

Gujarat Titans (GT) made a grand announcement on social media earlier today (March 23). The IPL 2022 champions announced a spectacular opening ceremony for their fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium before their IPL 2024 season opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

IPL organizers generally conduct an opening ceremony before the first match of a new season. However, the teams have started their own individual kick-off events for the new seasons now.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had an RCB: Unbox event a few days ago the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, while the Kolkata Knight Riders organized a Knights: Unplugged evening before the season started. Now, the Gujarat Titans made the following announcement on their X handle:

"Grand, Spectacular, Breathtaking #TitansFAM, come be a part of an opening ceremony to remember."

The Titans are yet to announce the list of celebrities who will perform at the opening ceremony tomorrow evening (March 24). The IPL 2022 champions have only shared the start timing of the event so far, which is 6 pm IST.

Can Gujarat Titans open their IPL 2024 campaign with a win?

Can Gujarat Titans defeat Mumbai Indians once again? (Image: Getty)

Narendra Modi Stadium hosted two GT vs MI matches in IPL 2023. The first was during the league round of the tournament, where the Titans secured a 55-run win. Later in the playoffs, GT defeated MI by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 to advance to their second consecutive final.

MI will have a slight advantage tomorrow because GT's former captain Hardik Pandya has switched to Mumbai. Also, GT will play under Shubman Gill's captaincy for the first time tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see how the Titans perform in their first game of IPL 2024. They will aim to complete a hat-trick of wins over MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The game between GT and MI will begin at 7:30 pm IST.