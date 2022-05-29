"I like big games, I like finals" - Matthew Wade relishing the prospect of playing in IPL 2022 final

Gujarat Titans keeper-batter Matthew Wade said he is looking forward to playing in the IPL final against the Rajasthan Royals at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium and making an impact. The left-handed batter also reflected on his form in the tournament and affirmed that he is hitting the ball well.

Wade hasn't performed according to expectations in the ongoing edition of the IPL, scoring only 149 runs in 16 games at 16.56. The Tasmanian keeper-batter's highest score so far is 35, which he made in the first qualifier against the Royals.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Wade also revealed how he loves big games and wants to make his mark on Sunday.

"I like big games, I like finals, it's something that I've really enjoyed over my career, is being able to turn a couple of performances on in finals and hopefully I can do that as well in the final."

Wade revealed that he had a little camp at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and promised to relish the electric atmosphere.

"We came here first up when we first got here, we had a little camp here, so I have seen the stadium, it's pretty impressive. If they do pack that out, it's going to be one hell of an atmosphere. The older you get, the crowds don't play as big a role but once you start getting up to the numbers that they could be talking about, it's going to be a cool atmosphere and one that I thought I'd never experience again, so I'll take it all in an enjoy it."

The 34-year-old first featured in the lucrative league 11 years ago for the Delhi Daredevils and featured in only three games without making much impact. He played the first few matches of the ongoing edition and got dropped before returning during the fag end.

"It's been a frustrating tournament personally" - Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade acknowledged that he has struck the ball well since returning to the fold without much reward. However, the veteran stressed the need to stay brave and added:

"It's been a frustrating tournament personally, I've been hitting the ball well, especially since I came back into the team. It just hasn't quite clicked, I found the fielders a little bit, just found ways to get out but I've played enough to know that happens for periods of time throughout T20 especially, but you've just got to stay brave and keep swinging the bat like you know you can swing it."

The Titans reached the final after beating the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the first qualifier. In contrast, the Royals defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second qualifier, following Jos Buttler's fourth IPL ton.

