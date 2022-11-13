Create

"Gurbaz at Eden should be fun" - Fans react to KKR trading in Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from GT ahead of IPL 2023

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Nov 13, 2022 02:20 PM IST
Fans had mixed reactions to the signings of Ferguson and Gurbaz
Fans had mixed reactions to the signings of Ferguson and Gurbaz

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have bolstered their squad by trading in Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz and New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson from the Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the IPL 2023 season.

The defending champions have let go of Ferguson, who picked up 12 wickets from 13 games for them last season. However, this is a win for the Knight Riders as he was crucial during their run to the final the season before, having scalped 13 wickets from just eight games.

Gurbaz will be keen to get some game time at KKR after he had to warm the bench for the whole season at GT. He was named as Jason Roy's replacement, but the management trusted Matthew Wade and Wriddhiman Saha over him.

Knight Riders fans on Twitter are really excited about the two signings, while there have been mixed reactions from other fans. Some feel GT made a smart move by freeing up their wallet for the mini-auction, while some believe they should have held on to at least Ferguson.

Here are some of the reactions:

Now why would GT let go Lockie Ferguson 🧐🧐🧐#tataipl twitter.com/ipl/status/159…
Gurbaz at Eden should be fun ✅
finally back to home. LOCKIE FERGUSON 😍 https://t.co/PlWoqetHai
Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaj traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders. Surprised that GT have let go of Ferguson, especially #IPL
Welcome Back Speed Gun 💜💛Our Lockie Ferguson ⚡#KKR #IPL2023 #IPL2023Auction #Ipl2023Retention #ipltrade https://t.co/9GZDRV57O3
Finally !!!! This is some work by #KKR management. Getting Ferguson and Gurbaz in trade has solve atleast 2/3rd of #KKR problems. Congratulations @KKRiders 🎉 twitter.com/IPL/status/159…
So our most likely OS spot in the XI:Opening GurbazAll Rounders Narine and RussellBowler FergusonWe are coming❤️🔥
Not sure why GT let go of Gurbaz. Even if they wanted an Indian WK, Gurbaz can walk in as a pure batter. Lockie's release frees up 10 Cr and it is fine since they have Alzarri Joseph with them. If anything, Joseph could prove to be more reliable in time to come #IPL2023
Gurbaz....ok, but why would you trade out one of your best death bowling options for nothing in return? twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
Gurbaz 😓😓😓 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
Gurbaz hardly going to play for KKR, Lockie out of form and injury prone, Cummins will have to be released (??) after splashing so much money. KKR in deep trouble.
What I expect KKR's overseas players to look like ahead of the auction - Gurbaz, Lockie, Dre Russ, Narine, Hales. Southee might be retained but they can release him to free up some funds and get him back if they don't get someone else. Cummins has to be released #IPL2023
Welcome gurbaz 💜💛@RGurbaz_21 https://t.co/lAXpSqH0he

KKR keen to improve on last season's 7th-place finish

The Knight Riders were looking to make a fresh start last season with new captain Shreyas Iyer at the helm. However, there were certain issues that led to them not qualifying for the playoffs and finishing only in seventh position.

One such issue was the opening partnership. Aaron Finch, Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer were all inconsistent and Kolkata suffered due to that. But Gurbaz's arrival might solve the problem as he has shown how explosive he can be once he gets going. His wicketkeeping skills will also be an added bonus.

Ferguson, on the other hand, already knows a lot about the Knight Riders management and will be keen to settle back into the side quickly.

Check here for the PAK vs ENG Live Score of the T20 World Cup final 2022

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...