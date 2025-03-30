"This guy hates orange" - Fans react to Mitchell Starc's stunning 5-wicket haul in DC vs SRH match of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mitchell Starc shone with the ball in the team's IPL 2025 clash with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday, March 30. The left-arm speedster ran through the opposition batting lineup, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

Ad

The Australian seamer became the first DC pacer to pick up a fifer in the league's history. SRH won the toss and chose to bat first. However, they had a dismal powerplay, as Starc dominated the proceedings.

He took the crucial wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy and Travis Head within the first five overs, giving his team a wonderful start. He later dismissed Harshal Patel in the 19th over and finished with figures of 3.4-0-35-5.

Ad

Trending

The 35-year-old earned widespread praise for his brilliant bowling exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Starc may have 99 problems but owing SRH team ain't one of them. 5-wicket haul for Strac," wrote a fan.

"Someone tell Mitchell Starc it's not Test match...that he is taking Five-fors here," commented another.

"Mitchell Starc showing his class! What a performance," chimed in yet another.

"When he is in the line and he is in the mood it's we all see what happens. Travis head hates blue colour this guy hates orange," posted a fan.

Ad

Mitchell Starc's stunning bowling helped DC bundle out SRH for 163. Aniket Verma was the top performer with the bat for Hyderabad, scoring 74 runs off 41 deliveries.

It is worth noting that Starc performed admirably against SRH in the playoffs last year. Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he was the Player of the Match against SRH in the Qualifier 1 and the final.

"I think that is why he does not face the first ball" - Mitchell Starc jokes about Travis Head not taking strike against him

Speaking in a mid-inning interview, Mitchell Starc made a cheeky remark about Travis Head not taking strike in the first over of the ongoing encounter. He pointed out that he has got the better of the swashbuckling batter a couple of times.

Ad

Commenting on his spell, Starc said:

"It was pretty hot (giggles). It was a fantastic performance. I thought our fielding was fantastic. The odd blip, but overall really good. Nice to be in a new franchise. I am 35, I am not young. But hopefully, I have got something in me still.

"I know I have got Head out a couple of times (giggles). I think that is why he does not face the first ball. As I said, I am a bit older. So, I try to speak to the youngsters and share my experience."

With eight wickets from two games, Starc is currently the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback