"Guys are going to be rotated" - Chris Morris on South African cricket's transitional phase  

South Africa's speedster Chris Morris is optimistic about his country's chances in world cricket in the coming years. In an interview with the Khaleej Times, the 34-year-old expressed optimism about their chances of winning international trophies.

Morris opined that the current transitioning period in South African cricket is a challenging one. He believes the quality of cricket among the other teams has seen an exponential rise in recent years.

The franchise-cricket veteran also pointed out how the 'minnows of world cricket' have also come up with inspiring performances. He cited the example of Rashid Khan. Morris stated nobody could have predicted a few years ago that the crafty leg-spinner would emerge as the best spin bowler to have played T20 cricket.

"The quality of cricket has been better all around the world at the moment. The standard of cricket in, what we used to call back in the day, as everyone used to call minnows of international cricket. The quality that is coming out of those countries at the moment is scary. If you had to say five years ago, let’s say 10 years ago, Afghanistan will have probably the best spinner (Rashid Khan) that has played T20 cricket of all-time, in my opinion."

Morris feels the bio-bubble culture could prove to be a hindrance for South African cricketers. He suggested they could take a cue from England's rotation policy, which could be helpful in staging a turnaround. The country will benefit once their season comes back-on track and there is continuous cricket, as per the bowling all-rounder.

"So, for South Africa to get to where they need to be in terms of the past and stuff, that’s a tough one because bubble life is a big factor. Guys are going to have to be rotated. I think England have got the luxury because they’ve got seriously a good amount of players and they’ve got the luxury of rotating squads."

Chris Morris in IPL 2021

The player is currently plying his trade for the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. He became the most-expensive auction signing in the league's history after being snapped up by the inaugural champions for INR 16.25 crore earlier this year.

Also Read

However, the edition has been a mixed bag for the Proteas star. The right-armer has 14 wickets to his name from 10 matches with an economy rate of 9.40.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Purple Cap

Edited by Diptanil Roy