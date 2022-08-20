"He came from the wilderness" - Mike Hesson explains how Dinesh Karthik excelled as finisher in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) director of cricket operations Mike Hesson opened up on Dinesh Karthik's productive season in IPL 2022. Hesson mentioned how role clarity worked wonders for the veteran cricketer thriving as a finisher after coming from the wilderness.

Karthik, bought by the franchise for ₹5.50 crores, was an impressive finisher for the Bengaluru-based outfit. The right-handed batter amassed 330 runs in 16 games at an average of 55 and kept a strike rate of 183.33.

When asked how Karthik adjusted so well as a finisher, the franchise's former coach said that they clarified his role so he could prepare well. The former Black Caps coach further stated that Karthik was keen to do well for RCB and stake his claim for an international return.

Hesson told the Times of India in an interview:

"DK came from the wilderness. We talked about giving clear directions and roles. So, he could plan with some real purpose. The results are there for everyone to see, not just in the IPL but for the Indian side as well. Prior to the auction, we reached out to DK and realized he was highly motivated to come and do well."

"He wanted to come on board and push his case to play for India with a specific role. We gave him a lot of clairty on the role we wanted him to play and told him, this is one role we want you to be an expert at."

Based on his IPL 2022 performances, the selectors called him back for the five-game T20 series against South Africa in June. Upon his return, Karthik tweeted:

"Thank you everyone for all the lovely wishes. Your love and blessings made the day even more special."

In the fourth T20I of the series, the keeper-batter slammed 55 runs off 27 deliveries to propel India to a match-winning total of 169 runs, eventually leading to a 82-run win for the hosts. He also recently smashed a 19-ball 41 against the West Indies in the first T20I in July.

"DK is a different type of power player" - Mike Hesson

Mike Hesson. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked whether Karthik was a substitute for the retired AB de Villiers, Hesson opined that the South African was a unique cricketer and that finding a like-for-like candidate for that role was challenging. However, Karthik's gameplay in the death overs surprised him.

Hesson said:

"To get an Indian finisher was difficult. The role requires experience because there is a lot of pressure that needs to be absorbed. We had AB de Villiers who was outstanding in the role but there are very few players who are like ABD."

"DK is a different type of power player and not many thought of him as a power player. But we watched him closely from overs 15-20 and he did well in those overs."

Keeping in mind his performances, the selectors are likely to pick him for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

