"Haan Gauti, tera badla le liya humne "- Top 10 funny memes after DC's thumping victory vs RCB in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) comprehensively beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets in the 50th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 6, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. DC have moved up one position to ninth place courtesy of the win.

RCB batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Virat Kohli (55), Mahipal Lomror (54), and Faf du Plessis (45) contributed decently and took their side to 181/4. Mitchell Marsh was the pick of DC bowlers as he scalped two wickets. Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar picked up one wicket apiece.

In reply, David Warner and Philip Salt gave a brisk start for DC with their 60-run opening partnership in 5.1 overs. They attacked RCB's premiere bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood early on to unsettle the defending team's plans. After an expensive first over, Hazlewood came back in the sixth over to give the first breakthrough to RCB by dismissing Warner.

It did not deter Salt, who continued his onslaught at the other end en route to a match-winning 87 (45). He looked in great touch on the onset and played aggressively to set up an easy chase for his side. Karn Sharma cleaned him up in the 16th over, but DC were on the brink of a thumping win by then.

Rilee Rossouw (35*) finished the match in style with a six in the 17th over to complete the formalities. Reflecting on the victory after the match, Delhi Capitals captain Warner said:

"It was absolutely amazing. I thought 180 was probably par. The ball started skidding on nicely. I was quite happy to restrict them to 180 and we came out with intent with Phil Salt batting like that. We said at the outset that we wanted to try and target Siraj. That was our intention today. We knew with Siraj, he's been bowling extremely well and he's their backbone."

He added:

"We've got a great team. It's all about momentum and the table is so jammed at the moment. We're off to Chennai now - we know it's going to be a tough one down there, they've got some good momentum as well. But we're looking forward to it."

DC will next face CSK on Wednesday, May 10. RCB, meanwhile, will clash against MI on Tuesday.

