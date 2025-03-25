Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently squaring off in the fifth match of IPL 2025 tonight (March 25) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest, considering the dew factor in the second innings.

Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer provided a blazing start to PBKS after Prabhsimran Singh departed cheaply for 5 (8). In his debut match, Priyansh impressed everyone by hitting seven fours and two sixes en route to 47 (23) before perishing in the seventh over agaisnt Rashid Khan.

R Sai Kishore then halted Punjab's charge in the middle overs by picking two quick wickets of Glenn Maxwell (0) and Azmatullah Omarzai (16). However, Shreyas Iyer held one end up and stitched partnerships while playing with great intent to keep the scoring rate up even when the wickets fell. Shashank Singh provided a strong finish to the Punjab Kings with a cameo of 44* (16) in the company of Shreyas Iyer (97*) to help them reach 243/5 in 20 overs.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the fifth match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). One of the memes about Glenn Maxwell's golden duck read:

"HaarCB blood for a reason"

"I was just watching the ball and reacting to it"- PBKS batter Shashank Singh after his 44* (16) in 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs GT

During the mid-innings break, PBKS finisher Shashank Singh reflected on his cameo and conversation with his batting partner Shreyas Iyer, saying:

"It was a good cameo, looking at Shreyas from the dugout the way he was batting, that motivated me even more. Let me be very honest, Shreyas from ball one told me, "Shashank, don't believe that I'll get a hundred in IPL, just finish it well". Kudos to him the way he spoke to me in the beginning of the over. I was just watching the ball and reacting to it. If I predetermine too much at this level I'll be behind."

He continued:

"I always think of watching and reacting the ball, ensuring I get the boundaries. The backing from the team and the management helps, when you go out at that number, more likely that you'll get a good hit. The way my team backed and managed me gives me the motivation to go out and hit. I know my shots that I can back. I try that if it's in my range. Some good balls I won't hit, I'll focus on my strengths."

Do you think PBKS can defend the target of 244 and begin their IPL 2025 journey with a win? Let us know your views in the comments section.

