"Hahaha this?" - Sanjana Ganesan reacts as husband Jasprit Bumrah posts funny dance video on her birthday

Jasprit Bumrah shared an adorable post on Instagram as his wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan celebrated her 34th birthday on Tuesday, May 6. The speedster penned down a sweet note and shared a video of his better half breaking into a jig.

Wishing Ganesan a happy birthday and emphasizing that he and their son Angad will always support her come what may, Bumrah wrote:

"Happy birthday my ❤️. Wishing you all the happiness and love forever. Angad and I will always be your in your corner, through thick and thin. We love you ❤️✨."

Reacting to Bumrah posting a video of her dance, Sanjana commented on the post:

"Hahaha this?? really?! 😂❤️."

Screenshot of Sanjana Ganesan's comment.

Here's the video posted by Bumrah :

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot on March 15, 2021. Their wedding ceremony took place at Alila Diwa, Goa. The two were blessed with a baby boy, Angad, on September 4, 2023.

Jasprit Bumrah returned to competitive cricket with IPL 2025 following an injury break

Jasprit Bumrah sustained a lower back injury during the final Test of India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia earlier this year in January.

He remained on the sidelines for a few months, even getting ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The ace fast bowler also missed Mumbai Indians (MI)'s initial matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bumrah's much-anticipated return came during MI's home encounter with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7.

The right-arm seamer has picked up 11 wickets across seven outings this season at a brilliant economy rate of 6.96. The Mumbai-based side have lost just one game since Bumrah's comeback and they are currently on a six-match unbeaten streak.

With seven wins from 11 outings, the Hardik Pandya-led side are placed third in the points table. They take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6.

