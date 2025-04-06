"Halley's Comet of cricket" - Sanjay Manjrekar's brutal take on PBKS star after loss to RR in IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar mocked Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's inconsistency after failing to make a lasting impact against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Mullanpur. The Australian veteran scored a 21-ball 30 as the Shreyas Iyer-led side fell 50 runs short while chasing 206 for a third consecutive win in the campaign.

PBKS had roped in Glenn Maxwell for a third stint after making a winning bid of INR 4.2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The explosive batter began the season with a golden duck in the team's season opener against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad.

Maxwell was trapped LBW by Sai Kishore while attempting a reverse sweep. He did not avail a chance to bat in the away win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

In the clash against RR, Maxwell walked out to bat in the seventh over following a top-order collapse. Before the all-rounder could begin his innings, Manjrekar explained his infamous consistency in a rather unique manner during commentary.

“Halley's Comet orbits the sun and is visible from Earth once every 75 years. Just like that, Glenn Maxwell plays one good match in 75 games. It was last seen in 1986, and it will now be spotted in 2061. It's the same case with Maxwell in batting. Glenn Maxwell is Halley’s Comet of Cricket," Manjrekar said on JioHotstar (via Hindustan Times).

Maxwell looked in decent touch during the run chase, but could not get PBKS out of the difficult situation. He was dismissed in the 15th over by Maheesh Theekshana.

Glenn Maxwell averages 24.57 after 131 innings in the IPL

The Australian all-rounder has bagged some serious pay cheques ever since his first IPL stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI) over a decade back. However, in the majority of the seasons, he has been unable to justify his price tag. His iconic 2014 IPL campaign where he was in the Orange Cap race was promising, but it led to a string of mediocre seasons.

Maxwell revived his IPL career with a promising cycle with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where he was part of a dominant line-up that included Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. However, after yet another dreadful campaign in 2024, where he averaged just 5.78, he was released by the franchise.

Although the all-rounder is an asset to teams with his part-time off-spin and match-winning ability, he hasn't been able to translate his best cricket onto the IPL circuit as often as he should. As of now, he has played 137 matches, with 2,801 runs at an average of 24.57 and a strike-rate of 156.48.

