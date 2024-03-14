“Happiest that we are champions despite me being the lowest run-scorer” – Ajinkya Rahane after guiding Mumbai to 42nd Ranji trophy title

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane has expressed his delight as his team won their 42nd Ranji Trophy under his leadership. The 35-year-old credited the team for their performance despite his lean patch in red-ball cricket. He also promised to return to scoring ways as soon as possible.

Rahane managed just 214 runs in 13 innings this season, including two half-centuries. The right-handed batter, however, played a gutsy 73 (143) to bail out Mumbai in the final after early scares in the second innings. During his knock, Rahane shared a 130-run partnership with Musheer Khan for the third wicket.

Expand Tweet

Ajinkya Rahane said in his post-match comments:

“Ups and downs as a part of the game, I never think about myself, it is always team first. I'm the happiest that we are champions despite me being the lowest run-scorer for the team this year. This is a phase every player goes through, you need to keep working hard.”

He added:

“Tonight, we celebrate. We enjoy the win because this has been a long, hard season. Whenever we get back in June, we'll plan for the next season. Want to credit the Mumbai support staff for their efforts in the backend throughout the season.

“This moment is really special for us. Last year, we didn't qualify by 1 run, which really hurt us. We knew we had the talent and individuals, but what was important was creating the right culture and attitude. Would like to thank MCA for their support as well.”

Ajinkya Rahane will next play for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Super Kings will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

“He has been a role model, someone to look up to” – Ajinkya Rahane on retiring Dhawal Kulkarni after Ranji Trophy final

Ajinkya Rahane further lauded Dhawal Kulkarni for his remarkable career as he picked up the last wicket by dismissing Umesh Yadav to finish things in style for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final:

“I have been playing with him since U14 level, we toured U19 for India together. The way he conducts himself on and off the field, sharing his experiences with the younger boys has been really helpful for the side.

"He has been a role model, someone to look up to. I want to wish Dhawal all the very best in whatever he does with his future.”

Expand Tweet

In his 15-year-long career, Kulkarni bagged 281 wickets in 95 first-class games, including five fifers.