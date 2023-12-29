“Happy Birthday to Noman’s gf” – Gautam Gambhir fulfills fan’s wish during Q&A session

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir recently fulfilled a fan’s wish by wishing his girlfriend in advance during a question-and-answer session on X (formerly Twitter). That came as the user said he didn’t have any questions for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor but requested him to wish his girlfriend for her birthday and exams.

The #AskGG session comes a day after India lost the opening game of their two-Test series in South Africa by an innings and 32 runs. The match finished inside three days as the visitors were bundled out for 245 and 131 in the first and second innings, respectively, in response to South Africa’s 408.

The aforementioned user wrote on X:

“Gautam sir, I don't have questions for you as of now. Just a humble request, Sir, can you please wish my girlfriend in advance for her bday in your style? Please sir. Her bday is on 24th Jan. Can you please also wish her "all the best for her exam" in your style??”

Gambhir replied:

“A very happy birthday to Noman’s gf & all the very best for exams!”

The cricketer-turned-commentator also came up with a cheeky reply to the most defining moment of his life asked by another fan, who posted on X:

“What was one of the most defining moment in your life?”

Gambhir responded:

“How can I say anything except marrying Natasha! Ghar pe rehna hai na! (Have to stay at home na)”

The 42-year-old tied the knot with Natasha Jain in October 2011. The couple have two daughters Aazeen and Anaiza. Besides being a former cricketer, Gambhir is also a politician and philanthropist.

Gautam Gambhir is well-known for his winning knocks in the T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup finals in 2007 and 2011, respectively. The two-time World Cup winner represented India in 242 matches, scoring 10,324 runs across formats, including 20 centuries and 63 half-centuries.

“What do u think” – Gautam Gambhir’s witty reply to KKR's squad for IPL 2024

Gautam Gambhir also came up with a witty reply to a fan regarding a query after the IPL 2024 auctions.

The user wrote on X:

“How strong do you think the current KKR team?”

Gambhir replied:

“What do u think my answer will be having played a part in selecting!

For the unversed, Gautam Gambhir recently made headlines on his return to KKR as his side purchased Mitchell Starc, who became the costliest player ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Knight Riders shelled out INR 24.75 crore to rope in the Australian speedster.

KKR players bought at IPL 2024 auction: KS Bharat (₹50 lakh), Chetan Sakariya (₹50 lakh), Mitchell Starc (₹24.75 crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (₹20 lakh), Ramandeep Singh (₹20 lakh), Sherfane Rutherford (₹1.5 crore), Manish Pandey (₹50 lakh), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (₹2 crore), Gus Atkinson (₹1 crore), Sakib Hussain (₹20 lakh).

