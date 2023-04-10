“Happy with my strike rate now?” – Shikhar Dhawan’s hilarious dig at Harsha Bhogle after unbeaten 99 off 66 balls vs SRH in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan recently roasted renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle with an epic reply to one of his recent tweets.

The reaction came after Dhawan scored an unbeaten 99 off 66 balls at a strike rate of 150 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 9.

During his sublime knock, the left-hander hit 12 fours and five sixes during his knock to help his team post a respectable total of 143/9 in 20 overs, as wickets kept falling on the other end.

PBKS lost the contest by eight wickets, but Dhawan was adjudged the "Player of the Match" for his fighting knock.

In the post-match presentation, Dhawan poked fun at Bhogle by saying:

“I hope you will be happy with my strike rate now.”

In response, the 61-year-old said:

“That was in a completely different situation,” before the duo burst into laughter.

Pratham K Sharma @Pratham_KS

#IPL2023 #SRHvsPBKS

For the uninitiated, Bhogle had questioned Dhawan’s strike rate during PBKS’ last game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

At that moment, the 37-year-old was playing on 30 at a strike rate of 100 before unleashing himself to finish with 86* off 56 balls, which included nine boundaries and three sixes. PBKS won that game by five runs.

In a tweet post, Bhogle wrote:

"Shikhar Dhawan's innings will raise, should raise, the question of whether you can have an anchor batter, especially in these conditions. You can appear to have increased your strike rate by the end, but the 30 balls at run-a-ball can hurt."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha

Shikhar Dhawan leads the Orange Cap table in IPL 2023

Consistent batting performances have helped Shikhar Dhawan top the Orange Cap leaderboard in the ongoing IPL 2023. The left-hander has, so far, scored 225 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 149.01.

Besides 99* and 86*, he contributed 40 versus the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which PBKS won by seven runs via the DLS method.

#SRHvsPBKS #IPL2023

Dhawan is the second-highest run-getter in the IPL history, scoring 6,469 runs in 209 games, including 49 half-centuries and two tons. He is only behind Virat Kohli, who has scored 6,727 runs in 225 games.

Shikhar Dhawan will next be in action against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 13.

