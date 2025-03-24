Harbhajan Singh compares Jofra Archer with “kaali taxi” during SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match; fans slam him for racism [Watch]

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh made a racially sensitive comment when on air, drawing comparisons between English pacer Jofra Archer and a black taxi. Harbhajan was on air for Hindi commentary during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

The incident occurred during the 18th over of the game, which was bowled by Archer. The pacer went for 23 runs during that over and on the third ball of the over, was hit away to the fence by Heinrich Klaasen. Harbhajan, who was on air, quipped:

"London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, Aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai" (In London, the meters of the black taxi's there are up and running fast. And here, Sir Archer's meter is also racing away quickly)

Take a look at the same below:

Fans were enraged by the statement made on Archer and were quick to react regarding the same. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Jofra Archer bowled the most expensive spell in IPL history for a bowler. The Englishman sent down four overs for 76 runs without a wicket. The record previously was held by Mohit Sharma, who had figures of 0/73 in four overs against his name.

Sunrisers Hyderabad gets a huge win against Rajasthan Royals to kick-start their campaign

Harshal Patel (R) celebrates a wicket - Source: Getty

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a daunting total of 286/6 in their 20 overs. Ishan Kishan (106 off 47) scored his maiden IPL ton which was complemented by a fine knock from Travis Head (61 off 37).

Rajasthan Royals gave it their all, but eventually fell short of the total, losing the match by 44 runs. For his efforts with the bat in hand, Kishan was awarded the player of the match.

