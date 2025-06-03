Harbhajan Singh’s new show to feature star Indian cricketers & their wife; trailer out ahead of IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra have come up with their new show, which will feature star Indian cricketers and their wives. Ahead of the IPL 2025 final, the teaser of the show has come out.

The show is named 'Who's The Boss' and will be hosted by Harbhajan Singh and co-hosted by Geeta Basra. It is a talk show on the everyday dynamics of relationships between cricketers and their partners.

The trailer delivered glimpses of the show featuring the likes of Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, Suresh Raina with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary, Jasprit Bumrah with his wife Sanjana Ganesan, and Suryakumar Yadav with his wife Devisha Shetty.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra also put out a poster of the show on their Instagram handles, expressing their excitement for the same.

"We have played many roles in life - on the field, in films, and most importantly, as husband and wife!, Now, it’s time to bring all that love, laughter, and little chaos to your screens! We are so excited to announce our new show Who’s The Boss?! A fun, fiery, and relatable talk show into the everyday dynamics of relationships—because let’s face it, every home has a boss… or two! Can’t wait for you to join us on this new journey together. @purple.roseentertainment #HarbhajanSingh #GeetaBasra #WhosTheBoss #NewShow #NewProject #PurpleRoseEntertainmentProductionHouse #PosterLaunch #WhosTheBoss," the caption read.

Watch the trailer of the show below -

Harbhajan Singh slams Mumbai Indians' coaching staff after defeat against PBKS in second qualifier

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh, who formerly played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL and won multiple titles with them, slammed the coaching staff for their interference during the second qualifier match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

MI were defending a target of 203 runs after batting first. As PBKS gained control of the chase, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene could be seen constantly talking and gesturing to pacer Jasprit Bumrah from the outside.

“Look at the Mumbai Indians dugout. When they were leaking runs, there was too much involvement from the outside. he coaches are telling a bowler like Jasprit Bumrah what to do and what not. A dressing room needs to remain calm and composed. Coaches should only give advice. Don’t show desperation. So somewhere I felt that when this happens way too much, it breaks the player’s spirit," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel (via The Indian Express).

MI eventually lost the game and their campaign came to an end. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and PBKS are set to play the final on Tuesday, June 3.

